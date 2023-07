Albies went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Albies had hit a cold spell, going 0-for-14 over his previous four contests. He'd also gone 12 games without a homer since he popped a pair of them July 4 in Cleveland. The second baseman's recent slump has him down to a .257/.319/.503 slash line with 23 homers, 69 RBI, 58 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 98 games this season.