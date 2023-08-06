Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Cubs.

Albies took Javier Assad deep in the bottom of the second to bring Atlanta back within three runs of the Cubs and later added a stolen base after reaching on a fielder's choice, but was left stranded. The second baseman has now hit safely in four straight contests to open the month of August, while the stolen base Saturday was the first he's recorded since July 15. Albies has also contributed eight RBI over his last 10 games to go along with seven runs scored.