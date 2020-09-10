Albies went 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored Wednesday as the Braves pummeled the Marlins 29-9.

Wednesday marked Albies' first game back since hitting the injured list Aug. 4 with a right wrist contusion and he wasted no time making his presence felt after getting the Braves on the board in the second with an RBI fielders choice. Albies would eventually come up to bat for a second time in the same inning and put an exclamation point on an 11-run frame with back-to-back home runs with Adam Duvall. Prior to his stint on the injured list, Albies was hitting .159/.196/.273 with a home run, six RBI and 13 strikeouts in 11 games and may continue to be slotted in towards the bottom of the batting order until he starts consistently showing he can get on base.