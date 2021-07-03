Albies went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 1-0 win over the Marlins.

After Ronald Acuna got hit by the first pitch of the game, Albies cashed him in with a sacrifice fly, and that was all the offense either squad could muster on the night. The second baseman has hit safely in five straight games and swiped a bag in three straight, continuing a hot stretch that has seen him slash .322/.362/.593 since the beginning of June with six homers, 10 steals, 19 runs and 31 RBI through 30 games.