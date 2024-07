Atlanta placed Albies on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured left wrist.

Albies suffered the unfortunate injury during Sunday's game versus the Cardinals while attempting to apply a tag on a stolen-base attempt. The expectation is that he is expected to miss about eight weeks of action, which would put Albies on the shelf until around mid-September. Whit Merrifield, Nacho Alvarez and Zack Short will cover second base in Albies' absence.