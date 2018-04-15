Braves' Ozzie Albies: Launches fifth homer Saturday
Albies went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Saturday's 14-10 loss to the Cubs.
That's now four straight multihit games for Albies, a stretch during which seven of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases (five doubles and two homers). After popping six home runs in 57 games last year during his big-league debut, he already has five in 14 games to begin 2018, and the only downside to his remarkable power display is the opportunities it's costing him to utilize his speed on the basepaths -- he's only 1-for-2 on steal attempts so far.
