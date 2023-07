Albies went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

He took Sandy Alcantara deep in the fifth inning to put Atlanta in the lead for good. Albies has reached 20 homers for the fourth time in his career, needing only 83 games to get there, and the 26-year-old seems poised to set new career highs in the power categories -- his previous best was 30 home runs over 156 games in 2021.