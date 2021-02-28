Albies is fully healthy after battling a wrist injury last season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

While the second baseman officially missed about a month of action in August and September with a bone contusion in his right wrist, unofficially the wrist was an issue for him for at least a week prior to his placement on the IL. "When you're healthier, everything is easier," Albies said Saturday. "It was just about resting and getting myself back to normal." He was dynamic once he returned to the lineup, slashing .338/.372/.581 with five homers and three steals in the final 18 games of the regular season before going yard twice more in the playoffs. The 24-year-old missed only six games combined over the previous two campaigns, so there's little reason to think Albies can't stay healthy this season and at least return to the level of production he flashed in 2019.