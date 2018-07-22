Braves' Ozzie Albies: On bench in series finale

Albies (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Braves manager Brian Snitker implied after Albies' early exit in Friday's game that the newly minted All-Star likely wouldn't play again during the series, so the 21-year-old's absence Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. Charlie Culberson will get the nod at second base while Albies continues to tend to the sore right hamstring. It's uncertain if Albies will be ready to go Monday when the Braves kick off a two-game set in Miami.