Braves' Ozzie Albies: Out of Sunday's lineup

Albies is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Miami, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

Albies started the last 11 games at second base for the Braves, but slashed a horrid .163/.217/.163 in that stretch. Charlie Culberson will start at the keystone Sunday and bat sixth as Albies gets a day to clear his head.

