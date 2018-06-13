Braves' Ozzie Albies: Pokes grand slam Tuesday

Albies went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Albies entered the month of June with a .278 average but has seen that figure tumble to .255 as he's now gone 6-for-45 (.133) over his last 10 games. Tuesday marked his first multi-RBI performance since May 19, but due to his strong start, the second baseman has now tallied 40 RBI on the season, good for the fourth-best mark among the league's second basemen.

