Albies went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Nationals.

His eighth-inning solo shot off utility man Dee Strange-Gordon may not be the most impressive feat of Albies' career, but it still counts as his first homer of 2022. The 25-year-old is still looking for his first stolen base but he's been giving himself plenty of opportunities to swipe it, posting a .370 OBP to go with a .476 SLG through six games.