Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.

The 21-year-old has just seven hits in 34 at-bats to begin the season, but five of them have gone for extra bases -- two doubles, two homers and a triple. Expect Albies' batting average to rise as the weather warms up, giving him five-category upside if his current power display carries forward.