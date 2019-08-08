Braves' Ozzie Albies: Posts four hits
Albies went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three runs in an 11-7 victory against the Twins on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old loved hitting at Target Field this week. In the final two contests of the three-game set, Albies went 8-for-11 with two homers, a triple and four RBI. The tremendous two-day hot streak raised his average 11 points, and he has a chance to set career bests in home runs and RBI. Albies is batting .296 with 17 home runs, 63 RBI, 75 runs and 11 steals in 460 at-bats this season.
