Albies went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Marlins.

After Jazz Chisholm led off the game with a solo shot in the top of the first inning, Albies answered back in the bottom of the frame with his own leadoff blast, setting the tone for a wild day of offense. Albies is the unlikely MLB co-leader in home runs at the moment, as his six long balls has him tied with C.J. Cron, and all nine of the second baseman's nine hits have gone for extra bases, fueling his lopsided .242/.319/.581 slash line through 16 games.