Albies went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 14-6 rout of the Marlins.

That's now six extra-base hits (four doubles and two homers) in the last three games for Albies, who is trying to give Ronald Acuna a run for the title of hottest hitter in the Atlanta lineup. Over his last 12 games, Albies is batting .341 (15-for-44), boosting his slash line on the season to .275/.318/.567 with nine homers, 15 runs and 26 RBI through 31 contests.