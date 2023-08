Albies went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.

He's hit safely in all five of his games in August, going 8-for-22 (.364) in that span. Albies has tallied five extra-base hits in that span. The second baseman continues to hit well in the top half of Atlanta's order -- he's sporting a .261/.321/.508 slash line with 25 home runs, 77 RBI, 67 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 109 contests this season.