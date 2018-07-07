Braves' Ozzie Albies: Reaches 50 XBH
Albies went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
The double was his 29th of the year and 50th extra-base hit. The second baseman leads the National League in both categories, and Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports that Albies is now the second-fastest Brave in history to reach 50 extra-base hits in a season, with only the legendary Hank Aaron ahead of him in the record books. Albies' .280/.320/.517 slash line isn't too shabby either.
