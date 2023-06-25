Albies went 0-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Reds.

Albies is up to six steals on the season, half of which have come in his last three games, as he took advantage of the Reds' young infield. Albies saw a six-game hitting streak end Sunday, but he's gotten on base in 12 of his last 13 contests, going 17-for-52 (.327) with six walks in that span. The second baseman has been steady in 2023 with a .266/.319/.502 slash line, 18 home runs, 55 RBI, 40 runs scored, 14 doubles and a triple through 77 games.