Braves' Ozzie Albies: Remains sidelined Monday

Albies (hamstring) is not starting Monday against the Marlins.

Albies suffered a hamstring injury Friday against the Nationals and has been held out since then. The Braves appear to be treating the injury as a short-term problem, however, and there hasn't been a suggestion that a trip to the disabled list is imminent. Charlie Culberson will again start at second base.

