Albies (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Albies missed two weeks of action with a strained left hamstring but is back with the big club without playing a rehab game. The timing couldn't be better with Atlanta slated to begin a three-game series in Colorado on Monday. Albies is sporting an .841 OPS with 28 home runs, 90 RBI and 11 stolen bases this season.
