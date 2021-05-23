Albies went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Batting cleanup as usual Sunday, Albies was able to get on base ahead of all three of Atlanta's home runs -- two by Austin Riley and one by Dansby Swanson. The 24-year-old Albies has multiple hits in each of the last three games, including three homers and a double. He's slashing .238/.311/.494 with nine homers, 24 RBI, 29 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 193 plate appearances this season.