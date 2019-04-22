Braves' Ozzie Albies: Scores twice, plates two in win
Albies went 1-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Indians.
Albies is only getting on base a .300 clip while serving as the Braves' leadoff man in each of the past eight games, but with Ender Inciarte still off to an ugly start to the season, don't expect manager Brian Snitker to change things up anytime soon. Despite his meager .705 OPS in the eight-game span, Albies has reaped the rewards of batting in front of Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna by scoring 10 runs during that stretch.
