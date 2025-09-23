Atlanta placed Albies on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left hamate.

Albies suffered the injury on a swing during Monday's game against the Nationals. Typically, surgery is required with this type of injury, but it should not affect Albies' availability for spring training. Albies will finish the season with a .240/.306/.365 batting line, 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 157 contests. Despite the disappointing season, Albies' $7 million club option for 2026 with undoubtedly be exercised. Atlanta could mix and match at second base in the final days of the season, with Vidal Brujan, Luke Williams and Brett Wisely among those in the mix for starts.