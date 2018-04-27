Braves' Ozzie Albies: Sets franchise XBH record Thursday
Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Reds.
The homer was his eighth and the double was his 10th already this season -- throw in a triple, and Albies now holds the Braves franchise record for extra-base hits before the end of April, breaking the mark of 18 XBH previously shared by some guys named Dale Murphy, Chipper Jones and Justin Upton. The 21-year-old second baseman will have a three-game set in Philadelphia to try and catch Jermaine Dye's 23 extra-base hits to match or break the major-league record, and given Albies' current form, don't count him out.
