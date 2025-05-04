Albies went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Albies notched his first three-hit performance of the campaign and also snapped a 14-game homerless streak while swiping his third bag over his past seven contests. The veteran second baseman has had a relatively quiet start to the season with a .248/.302/.395 slash line through 32 games, but he's provided both some pop and some speed with five long balls and five thefts while knocking in 14 runs and scoring 19 times.