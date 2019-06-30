Braves' Ozzie Albies: Sidelined Sunday

Albies (elbow) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mets.

Albies was removed from Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow. The Braves labeled his exit as precautionary, but he'll nonetheless remain on the bench for the series finale with a scheduled off day coming Monday. Johan Camargo will start at the keystone and bat seventh Sunday.

