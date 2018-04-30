Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Albies has been nothing short of outstanding in the early going this season, as the dynamic second baseman has been a strong contributor in just about every offensive fantasy category. His relative lack of steals have been the only area in which his fantasy owners could've hoped for more production so far this season, but Albies has now stolen two bags in his last three games after having not swiped a bag in his 16 contests prior to that. Albies was used in the leadoff spot for just the second time all season Sunday in place of Ender Inciarte, who moved down to ninth in the order, and the Braves could stick with that lineup configuration moving forward based on the success the club found Sunday. If that's the case, Albies would likely benefit from more stolen-base opportunities than he might otherwise earn as the Braves' No. 2 hitter.