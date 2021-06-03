Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.

The second baseman got Atlanta back in the game in the seventh inning, tying things up at 3-3 with a two-run two-bagger, but the bullpen faltered late. Albies has five multi-hit performances in the last nine games, slashing .343/.425/.743 over that blistering stretch with three homers, two steals, 10 runs and 12 RBI as he puts a sluggish start to the season behind him.