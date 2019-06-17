Braves' Ozzie Albies: Stays hot in rout

Albies went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's rout of the Phillies.

It's his sixth multi-hit performance in the last 10 games, a stretch during which Albies is slashing a blistering .410/.489/.821 with five doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs, a steal and a 5:4 BB:K. The whole Atlanta offense seems to be firing on all cylinders at the moment, giving the 22-year-old plenty of opportunities to turn his hits into production even if he continues to hit near the bottom of the lineup.