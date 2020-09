Albies went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

His sixth-inning blast off Max Scherzer proved to be the game-winning hit in an 8-4 victory. Albies has been on fire since coming off the IL, hitting .364 (8-for-22) with a double, two homers, three steals, five RBI and seven runs over his last five games.