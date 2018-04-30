Albies went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Albies has been nothing short of outstanding in the early going this season, as the dynamic second baseman has been a strong contributor in just about every offensive fantasy category. His relative lack of steals have been the only area in which his fantasy owners could've hoped for more production so far this season, but Albies has now stolen two bags in his last three games after having not swiped a bag in his 16 contests prior to that. Keep rolling the 21-year-old out there with confidence as he's shown no signs of slowing down.