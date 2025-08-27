Albies went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 12-1 win over the Marlins.

A three-run shot off Ryan Gusto in the third inning gave Albies his 13th homer of the season, and third in the last two games. The second baseman also has six multi-hit performances in the last 15 contests, a hot streak that has seen him bat .308 (20-for-65) with four doubles, four long balls, one steal, 12 runs and 15 RBI.