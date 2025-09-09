Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 win over the Cubs.

Albies continued his red-hot stretch, blasting his third homer already in the month of September. The second baseman had a .616 OPS as of Aug. 13, but it appears that he was saving his best for last as the season nears a close. Across his last 24 outings, Albies is hitting .337 with 14 extra-base hits, 21 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases to raise his OPS to .682 for the campaign.