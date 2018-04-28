Albies went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

While the young second baseman has been an extra-base hit machine to begin the season, the downside of all those doubles has been fewer opportunities to steal bases. That wasn't a problem Friday, as Albies stole home in the first inning on the front end of a double steal when the Phillies tried to gun Freddie Freeman down at second base. The Braves currently sit third in the majors with 19 stolen bases as a team and are committed to being aggressive on the basepaths, so while Albies is only 2-for-4 so far on steal attempts so far, he should get plenty more opportunities -- and have a lot more success -- as the season progresses.