Braves' Ozzie Albies: Suffers fracture in left hand
By RotoWire Staff
Albies was removed from Monday's game against the Nationals due to a hamate bone fracture in his left hand.
Albies appeared to suffer the injury on a follow-through of his swing during an at-bat in the third inning. This issue will shut him down for the final week of the regular season, and with Atlanta already eliminated from postseason contention, he can shift his focus on getting healthy for the start of spring training.
