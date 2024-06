Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Tigers.

The second baseman belted the game-winning homer in the eighth inning off Shelby Miller in a 2-1 victory, giving Atlanta its only lead of the night. The long ball was only the fifth of the year for Albies, and the 27-year-old has had trouble finding any rhythm at the plate in June, slashing .206/.227/.397 over 15 games this month.