Albies went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

Atlanta homered three times in the first two innings off Jake Woodford, with Albies hitting a rainbow that just carried over the wall in right field. It was the first long ball of 2023 for the switch-hitting second baseman, but he's enjoyed a solid start at the plate by going 5-for-16 (.313) through four games.

