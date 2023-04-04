Albies went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Cardinals.
Atlanta homered three times in the first two innings off Jake Woodford, with Albies hitting a rainbow that just carried over the wall in right field. It was the first long ball of 2023 for the switch-hitting second baseman, but he's enjoyed a solid start at the plate by going 5-for-16 (.313) through four games.
