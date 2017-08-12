Albies went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 5-foot-8 dynamo has shown some surprising power this season, hitting nine homers in 97 games for Triple-A Gwinnett and now popping two in his first nine games with Atlanta. Albies' primary assets were expected to be his contact ability and speed, but like Jose Altuve before him -- another undersized but athletic player with tremendous makeup -- the 20-year-old could eventually turn out to be a contributor in all five primary fantasy categories.