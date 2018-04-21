Albies went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

He gave the Braves a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning by taking Noah Syndergaard deep, Albies' sixth homer of the season. He was also caught stealing for the second time in three attempts, however, a disappointing result given his 90.1 percent success rate (29-for-32) between the majors and Triple-A in 2017.