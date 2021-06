Albies went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a 9-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Albies hit a single in the fourth inning, then stole second. His dart to the keystone bought Freddie Freeman enough time to steal home for Atlanta's lone run in the loss. Albies is up to a .255/.323/.490 slash line with 10 home runs, seven steal,s 43 RBI and 40 runs scored through 288 plate appearances.