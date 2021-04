Albies went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

It took 20 games, but the 24-year-old second baseman finally stole his first base of the season. Albies has struggled at the plate right along with most of the Atlanta lineup through the first few weeks, and he's slashing .169/.265/.366 with three homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs.