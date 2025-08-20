Albies went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the White Sox.

Albies racked up at least three hits for the fourth time this year, and the steal was his 12th of the season. The second baseman has been a massive disappointment at the plate -- he has a .634 OPS in 2025 -- but he's at least fared slightly better over the past month of action. Over his last 118 at-bats (31 games), Albies is hitting .263 with three long balls, five doubles, 21 RBI and five pilfers.