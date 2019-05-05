Braves' Ozzie Albies: Turns game with grand slam

Albies went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Marlins.

The Braves were trailing 2-1 when Albies came to the plate with the bases juiced and two outs in the top of the sixth inning, and he changed the complexion of the game with his 388-foot blast. The 22-year-old is slashing .291/.342/.511 with seven home runs and 27 runs scored in 33 games, entrenching himself in the leadoff spot for the Braves.