Braves' Ozzie Albies: Whacks sixth homer in Friday's loss
Albies went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in the Braves' 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday night.
The young second baseman led off the contest with a bang, sending Dan Straily's second offering over the right field fence to give Atlanta an early lead. Albies is on an absolute tear right now, notching multi-hit games in three of his past four starts and producing an .840 OPS with four homers during the month of September. With good speed to his name, he looks like he could be a nice multi-category producer for years to come.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...