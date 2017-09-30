Albies went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in the Braves' 3-2 loss to the Marlins on Friday night.

The young second baseman led off the contest with a bang, sending Dan Straily's second offering over the right field fence to give Atlanta an early lead. Albies is on an absolute tear right now, notching multi-hit games in three of his past four starts and producing an .840 OPS with four homers during the month of September. With good speed to his name, he looks like he could be a nice multi-category producer for years to come.