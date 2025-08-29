Albies' early-season issues at the plate may have been due to the lingering effects of a fractured wrist he suffered in 2024, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The second baseman never used his wrist as an excuse while posting a .606 OPS with seven homers in 95 games through the All-Star break, but hitting coach Tim Hyers believes it was at the root of his struggles. Whatever the cause, Albies has looked more like his old self of late, slashing .294/.314/.529 over his last 16 games with four doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI, including his first long ball of the season from the right side of the plate. The 28-year-old switch hitter has a $7 million club option on his contract for 2026 against a $4 million buyout, and a strong finish to the campaign should ensure he remains in Atlanta.