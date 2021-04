Sandoval hit a two-run, pinch-hit home run in a 2-0 win over the Nationals during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

He took Tanner Rainey deep in the top of the seventh inning to account for the only offense in the game. Amazingly, Sandoval already has two pinch-hit homers in 2021 after going yard only once in 34 games last year, but barring a rash of injuries the 34-year-old seems very unlikely to get consistent playing time for Atlanta.