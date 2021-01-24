Sandoval re-signed Sunday with the Braves on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The contract is worth $1 million at the MLB level.

Sandoval appeared in one game for Atlanta last season after he was added to the roster in late September following his release from the Giants. The 34-year-old corner infielder apparently made enough of an impression during his brief time with Atlanta for the organization to bring him back for spring training. He'll have the opportunity to compete for an Opening Day bench role with Atlanta, but Sandoval likely won't be in store for much work if he ends up making the roster.