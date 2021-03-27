Sandoval's contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday.
Sandoval was a non-roster invitee during spring training and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster after hitting .429 with three doubles and four RBI in 16 Grapefruit League games. The 34-year-old will serve in a depth role during the regular season and is unlikely to see regular at-bats.
