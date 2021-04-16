Sandoval delivered a three-run home run in his only plate appearance Thursday against the Marlins.
Sandoval entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and homered to give Atlanta the lead. It was his third long ball of the season, all of which have come as a pinch-hitter. Despite his heroics, Sandoval has only 10 plate appearances this season, which makes him far more valuable to Atlanta than to fantasy managers.
More News
-
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Another clutch homer•
-
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Rips pinch-hit homer•
-
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Contract selected by Atlanta•
-
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Back with Braves on MiLB deal•
-
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Joining team, playing Sunday•
-
Braves' Pablo Sandoval: Lands minor-league deal•